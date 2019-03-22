Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Given $25.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Modine Manufacturing an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

MOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,491.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $73,523.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,922 shares of company stock valued at $715,560. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,613 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 94.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 614.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,564 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.