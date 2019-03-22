Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 1,487,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 693,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $528,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/mobile-streams-mos-trading-up-6-7.html.

About Mobile Streams (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the Internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

