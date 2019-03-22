MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (FCVT)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 3.00% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $31.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

