MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $430.36 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $558.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $498.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.

In other BlackRock news, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total value of $1,259,385.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total value of $2,217,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

