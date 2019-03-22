MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (REM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares during the period.

Shares of REM opened at $43.10 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF has a 1 year low of $737.00 and a 1 year high of $905.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.7083 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

