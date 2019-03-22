Mizuho Lowers Anadarko Petroleum (APC) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $51.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:APC opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.54. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

