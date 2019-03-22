Miton Global Opportunities PLC (MIGO) Insider Hugh Van Cutsem Sells 2,650 Shares of Stock

Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO) insider Hugh Van Cutsem sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46), for a total value of £7,022.50 ($9,176.14).

Shares of LON:MIGO opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Friday. Miton Global Opportunities PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 264.55 ($3.46).

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

