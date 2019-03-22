Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,731,256.80 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 23,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $1,731,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 125,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $9,568,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $50,137,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.12. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer set a $81.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

