Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.97% and a negative return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

