Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. 28,698,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,600,678. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.