Micron Technology (MU) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Micron Technology to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Micron Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,667,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,600,678. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,548.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112,651 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,290,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $1,136,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,429,000 after acquiring an additional 229,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

