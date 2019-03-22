Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,654 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,890,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 566,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 158,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Micron Technology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 208,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

