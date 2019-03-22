Michael Burkland Sells 18,700 Shares of Five9 Inc (FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael Burkland sold 18,700 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,109.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Burkland sold 20,400 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $1,106,088.00.

FIVN stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five9 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

