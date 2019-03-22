MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Holdings in State Street Corp (STT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 27.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 50.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 91.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its position in State Street by 109.8% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 151,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $105.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded State Street from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.98.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $1,765,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Erickson sold 861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $59,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-has-6-85-million-holdings-in-state-street-corp-stt.html.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.