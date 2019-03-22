MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Donald E. Felsinger purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

ADM stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

