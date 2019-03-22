MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (MCK)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in McKesson by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 108,563 shares during the period. Finally, AT Bancorp boosted its stake in McKesson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $160.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $56.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.99.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

