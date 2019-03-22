Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIVO. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,052,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,297,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,806,000 after buying an additional 327,584 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 191,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

