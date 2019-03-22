Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Shares Sold by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lowered its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $217,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $3,724,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,347,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after purchasing an additional 94,180 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,801,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 169,932 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 6.75. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $722.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 19th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

