Merculet (MVP) Price Tops $0.0002

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Hotbit and CoinMex. Merculet has a market capitalization of $648,674.00 and $397,430.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00378500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.01665181 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00230434 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004960 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,072,121,152 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinMex, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.