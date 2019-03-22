Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Cut by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $319,230,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $8,513,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $1,028,000. Green Valley Investors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,418,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

In related news, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,435,827.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,812,585.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 902,060 shares of company stock worth $71,976,571. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $221.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/merck-co-inc-mrk-position-cut-by-parkside-financial-bank-trust.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.