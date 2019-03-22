Menta Capital LLC Invests $104,000 in Ring Energy Inc (REI) Stock

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 515.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

REI opened at $5.98 on Friday. Ring Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

REI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ring Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

