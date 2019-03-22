Menta Capital LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

Menta Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 251.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,728,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 1,236,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,163,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $297,407,000 after buying an additional 919,508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 146.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 395,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 267,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio bought 306,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,341,760.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,848,487.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio bought 41,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $597,339.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,316.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Select Medical from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

SEM opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

