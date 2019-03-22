Menta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 23,948 QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,475,000 after buying an additional 254,888 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 688,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 631,419 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,907,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,496,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 81.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.
QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.58 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
