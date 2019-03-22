Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Insider Acquires £6,475 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider David Lis acquired 3,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,475 ($8,460.73).

David Lis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, David Lis sold 3,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £6,475 ($8,460.73).

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 188 ($2.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.55. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -0.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

