Melrose Industries (MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 186.05 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of -15.50. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider David Lis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £6,475 ($8,460.73).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

