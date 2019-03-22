Melinta Therapeutics Inc (MLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) to announce $17.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Melinta Therapeutics posted sales of $14.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $83.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $101.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $127.21 million, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $168.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Melinta Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melinta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 90,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNT opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.28. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

