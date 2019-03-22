MediBloc [MED] Trading 27.6% Lower This Week (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One MediBloc [MED] token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. During the last seven days, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [MED] has a total market cap of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.87 or 0.03418550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.01487671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.04099348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.01339629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00121412 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.01383217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00325842 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Token Profile

MediBloc [MED] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [MED]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

