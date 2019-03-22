MBIA Inc. (MBI) Shares Sold by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,550 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MBIA by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 12,121 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $129,209.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,790.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

MBI opened at $10.48 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

