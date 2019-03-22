MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MB Financial’s earnings. MB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MB Financial.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

MBFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MBFI traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.38. 35,337,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. MB Financial has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $51.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other MB Financial news, VP Jill E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $144,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBFI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of MB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals primarily in Chicago, Illinois metropolitan area. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking.

