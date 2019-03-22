Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note published on Monday morning. Maxim Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

“Scynexis reported FY18 with operating expenses of $30.2M and a net loss of ($12.5M). The company ended the period with $44.2M in cash, excluding the sale of a portion of its business, and tax net operating losses (NOLs) in $6.7M, netting a pro forma cash balance of $51M in January. Scynexis also completed the sale of a $16.0M convertible note to March, which the company used to retire in full a previous term loan, strengthening its balance sheet further. Combined, Scynexis has runway at the current burn rate through key catalysts, including the NDA submission of ibrexafungerp for acute vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) in 2H20.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

SCYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered SCYNEXIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.34. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 66,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 68,830 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

