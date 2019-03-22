Maxcoin Market Cap Tops $718,835.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $718,835.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.02285661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00469906 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021182 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00022640 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020530 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010647 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

