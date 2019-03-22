Matador Resources (MTDR) Shares Down 5.5%

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.91. 2,655,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,381,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.48%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

