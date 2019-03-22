Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 243.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362,442 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $84,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Mastercard by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

In other Mastercard news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $167.94 and a 12 month high of $237.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

