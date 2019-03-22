Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Trading Down 5.2%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 11,484,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 11,889,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on Marvell Technology Group to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $220,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $749,299.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $7,575,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,950,515 shares in the company, valued at $84,851,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 34,289,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,797,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 489.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,364,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

