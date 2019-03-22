Martinrea International (MRE) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

MRE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of MRE traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 75,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,178. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$9.45 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

