Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,958 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Banced Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Banced Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

