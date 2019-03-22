Marten Transport (MRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.53. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

In other news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 44,959 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $863,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $112,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,066 shares of company stock worth $3,623,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

