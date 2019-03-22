Marchex (MCHX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

MCHX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Marchex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marchex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,761. Marchex has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $206.29 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 260,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

