Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 492,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 403,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $62.79 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

