Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,038 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,586,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,361,000 after buying an additional 1,333,916 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,758,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,410,000 after buying an additional 291,144 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 37,491,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,717,000 after buying an additional 5,280,336 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 21,439,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 1,964,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,390,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,385,000 after buying an additional 1,744,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

