Mallinckrodt PLC Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Mallinckrodt in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

MNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NYSE MNK opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 134.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $834.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,597,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,836 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 175.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 258.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the third quarter valued at about $18,621,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the third quarter valued at about $691,000.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.