Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.86. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.