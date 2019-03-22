Magal Security Systems (MAGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of MAGS remained flat at $$5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.34. Magal Security Systems has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.19.
Magal Security Systems Company Profile
