Magal Security Systems (MAGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of MAGS remained flat at $$5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.34. Magal Security Systems has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.19.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

