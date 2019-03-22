Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Holdings in ADT Inc (ADT)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 507,286 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of ADT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.48. ADT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

