Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.85 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00063039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, BigONE and BiteBTC. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00369894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.01645795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00228652 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, BigONE, Binance, Bittrex, Liqui, YoBit, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

