Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,611,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of Lululemon Athletica worth $29,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,052.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $314,834,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.28.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.74. The stock had a trading volume of 628,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,292. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $164.79.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 1,379,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $199,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $36,639,278.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,914,928 shares of company stock worth $414,622,960. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

