LSC Communications (LKSD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.54

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 554373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.
The stock has a market cap of $218.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.55%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKSD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LSC Communications by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of LSC Communications by 408.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
About LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD)
LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.
