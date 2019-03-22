LPL Financial (LPLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on LPL Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Compass Point began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $73.70 on Friday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gooley sold 43,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $3,250,615.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Burton White sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,576,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,418 shares of company stock worth $13,893,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

