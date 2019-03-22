LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $45,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 307.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 38.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $42.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 340.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

