LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $202.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.60.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $156.30 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $190.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

